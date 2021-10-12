Jefferies Financial Group Trims Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Target Price to $400.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.18.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $285.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.03 and its 200-day moving average is $312.48. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.