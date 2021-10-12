Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($13.22) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

Several other analysts have also commented on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

MDGL opened at $81.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.03 and a 1 year high of $142.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

