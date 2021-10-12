Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,295 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 403,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $41,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.40. 2,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.94. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

