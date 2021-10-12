Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 4,005 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $68,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.54.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $156.97. 17,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a market cap of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.