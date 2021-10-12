Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 3,345 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $58,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

NYSE HON traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $215.76. 29,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $148.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.56.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

