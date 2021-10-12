Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 39,184 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $76,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.29. The stock had a trading volume of 104,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

