Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $94,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.25.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,777 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $7,510,231.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $206.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,531. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.68 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average is $193.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.