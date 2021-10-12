Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $16,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.56. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

