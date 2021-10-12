Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Jollibee Foods Corp. is engaged in developing, operating, and franchising fast food stores under the trade name Jollibee. The company operates through the following segments: Food Service, Franchising, and Leasing. The Food Service segment operates quick service restaurants and the manufacture of food products to be sold to Jollibee Group-owned and franchised QSR outlets.

