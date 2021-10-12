JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.07% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $29,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

EAGG opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

