JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to Sell

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humanigen from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $371.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -1.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $258,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,472. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,694,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Humanigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Humanigen by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

