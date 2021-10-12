JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBCRY opened at $63.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.63. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $66.90.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk provides commercial banking and other financial services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Treasury, and Others. The firm offers deposits account, transaction banking, electronic banking, cash management, credit cards, bank assurance, credit facilities, bank guarantees, export-import facilities, foreign exchange facilities, and investment products.

