JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $31.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,197 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.90% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $31,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA EWU opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

