JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JPM stock opened at $166.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

