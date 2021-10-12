JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC cut shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

E stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.74, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s payout ratio is currently -295.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of E. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

