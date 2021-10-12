JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC set a $11.01 target price on Repsol and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.55.

Get Repsol alerts:

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.20 on Monday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.