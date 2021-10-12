JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 211,046 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,046 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Signet Jewelers worth $32,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $88.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $2,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.