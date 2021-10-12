Jump Financial LLC Buys 3,812 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $298.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

