Jump Financial LLC Increases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 131.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $319.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.52 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Roku’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $192,854,281 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.