Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 131.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Roku by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.59.

ROKU opened at $319.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.88 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day moving average is $361.29. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.52 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total value of $6,550,864.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.