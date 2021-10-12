Jump Financial LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Star Bulk Carriers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBLK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 194.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,223,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $234,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 353.9% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,384,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 7,948.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,609,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,716 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,712,000. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBLK opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $311.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 1,647.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

