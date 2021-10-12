Jump Financial LLC Purchases 5,147 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

TGT stock opened at $228.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.09. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.80 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

