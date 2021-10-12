Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 137,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

AMRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $362,286.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock worth $692,922 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMRS stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.