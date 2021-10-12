Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

