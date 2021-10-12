Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 844.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,619,000 after buying an additional 1,581,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

