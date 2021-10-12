Karooooo (KARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:KARO opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.55.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Karooooo stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Karooooo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
