Karooooo (KARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Karooooo to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, analysts expect Karooooo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Karooooo alerts:

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $694.95 million and a PE ratio of 31.55.

KARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Karooooo stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.14% of Karooooo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.