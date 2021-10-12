Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIKY remained flat at $$22.90 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

