Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $877.54

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 877.54 ($11.47) and traded as high as GBX 915 ($11.95). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.89), with a volume of 28,028 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 973.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 877.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32. The stock has a market cap of £658.13 million and a PE ratio of 12.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

