Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $26.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kennedy-Wilson traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 8613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.98.

KW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (NYSE:KW)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

