Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 200,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,919,000 after purchasing an additional 236,202 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $245.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,300. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.62 and its 200 day moving average is $235.50. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.96 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $597,761.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

