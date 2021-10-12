Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.65. 30,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.