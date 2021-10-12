Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.7% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 124,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,217. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.