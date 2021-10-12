Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.4% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after purchasing an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The stock had a trading volume of 84,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,539. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $85.45 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

