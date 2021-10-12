Kenton Jarvis Acquires 23 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 23 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 18 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).
EZJ stock opened at GBX 622.80 ($8.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,571. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.
