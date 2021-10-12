Kilroy Realty (KRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC):

10/12/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/29/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/22/2021 – Kilroy Realty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. 534,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,459. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

