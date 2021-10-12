Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Trading 5% Higher

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) shares traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.76. 197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 191,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after buying an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,329,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,953,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 209,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,536,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

