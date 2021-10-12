KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Financial Review

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 54.36% 5.54% 1.55% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 2 6 0 2.75 Blue Owl Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $72.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.08%. Given KKR & Co. Inc.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe KKR & Co. Inc. is more favorable than Blue Owl Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KKR & Co. Inc. and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. $4.23 billion 8.98 $2.00 billion $1.78 36.62 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

KKR & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. KKR & Co. Inc. pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KKR & Co. Inc. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats Blue Owl Capital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities. The Private Markets line manages and sponsors a group of private equity funds that invest capital for long-term appreciation, either through controlling ownership of a company or strategic minority positions. The Public Markets line operates combined credit and hedge funds platforms. The Capital Markets line comprises of global capital markets business. It implements traditional and non-traditional capital solutions for investments or companies seeking financing. The Principal Activities line manages the firm’s assets and deploys capital to support and grow the businesses. The company was founded by Henry R. Kravis and George R. Roberts in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

