KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Stock Price Down 2.4%

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. Approximately 3,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 591,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KNBE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,397.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 1,976,398 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $39,369,848.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth about $1,133,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

