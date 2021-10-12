Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 871,600 shares, a growth of 14,188.5% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,614,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KOMOF opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

