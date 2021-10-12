Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.9858 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.