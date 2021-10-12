Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $226,988,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,817. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a market cap of $229.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

