Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 10,825 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

