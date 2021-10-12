Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 602 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,314,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 419,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after buying an additional 107,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.90.

BBIO stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 14,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.29 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

