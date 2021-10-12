Kore Private Wealth LLC Invests $17.66 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,730 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $17,663,000. Coinbase Global comprises 2.0% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $9.03 on Tuesday, reaching $247.47. 97,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.87. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 20,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.09, for a total transaction of $5,157,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 over the last three months.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

