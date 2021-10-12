Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kore Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.04. 1,094,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,293,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $151.39 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

