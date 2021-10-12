Kore Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kore Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.33. 1,445,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,782,141. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

