Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi Sells 6,456 Shares

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $346,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nello Mainolfi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Nello Mainolfi sold 41,544 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $2,358,037.44.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Nello Mainolfi sold 1,037 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $62,251.11.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Nello Mainolfi sold 6,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $377,179.53.

On Monday, July 26th, Nello Mainolfi sold 9,015 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $542,252.25.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nello Mainolfi sold 3,864 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $232,419.60.

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 216,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,412. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.93 and a 12-month high of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 168.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

