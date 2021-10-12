Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.40 and last traded at $84.91. 10,445 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 656,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 499.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $2,537,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $1,110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

