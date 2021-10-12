Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,161 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $1,753,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 195,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,607,906.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,651,332. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $222.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.69. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $379.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

