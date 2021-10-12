Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 10,637 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $10,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUN opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

